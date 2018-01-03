Fuel spill cleanup continues in Center Point

The cleanup continued Wednesday following a fuel spill in Center Point.

Crews were flushing out the storm drains where some of the runoff ended up.



“They will continue to put what’s called boom, absorbent material, make sure they collect all that hazardous material and make sure they have no further issues,” said Chris Tate with Jefferson County EMA.



On Tuesday afternoon, liquid inside a tank froze, expanded, and ruptured part of a tank at Moore Oil Company.



When the liquid, a mix of gas and water, unfroze, it began spilling out.



Zane Hood is with an engineering group that has been hired by Moore Oil to help with the cleanup.



“This is their community, this is where they live and they want it done right,” said Hood.



It’s estimated that a few hundred gallons of the substance spilled. It was enough to prompt evacuations from nearby homes.



“We were able to quickly make that safe and the environment is also very important to everyone involved,” said Captain Brandon Self, Center Point Fire Marshall.

The cleanup is now the primary concern.



Officials say there is no future danger to the surrounding community.



“There is no risk to the public of this getting into the waterways,” said Tate.



Officials are expected to have the majority of the work done on Wednesday. They will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days.

