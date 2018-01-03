Neighbors help lift man over stalled train to get him to ambulance

It was a harrowing rescue that was caught on a cellphone camera.



Neighbors came together to lift a man over a train, blocking the only entrance to their community, to an ambulance waiting on the other side.



“This is not the first time it's happened. It's happened over and over and over again,” says Denise Mayo.



Mayo is a former nurse and lives next door to the special needs man who was rescued.



Early Tuesday, his family called her, saying he was in failing health.



“I got there and he was in and out of consciousness, severe problems with breathing,” Mayo recalls.



The family had already called for an ambulance and they could hear the sirens approaching.



"And I said, ‘I hope the train don't have the road blocked.’ Just after I said that the phone rang and someone told us the road was blocked and the ambulance couldn't get in," said Mayo.



Realizing her neighbor couldn't wait, Mayo says she and family members immediately loaded the man in their truck, drove him to the tracks and began lifting him over.



“It was the most terrifying thing I've ever seen in my entire life. I was scared the train was going to move. I was scared we wouldn't have the ability to get him over the train,” she said.



But with the help of about eight people, they were able to get him across.



He was rushed to the hospital where Mayo says he remains in ICU.



On Wednesday, officials with Norfolk Southern said the train had been disconnected the night before to let residents through.



They say it was in the process of being moved on Tuesday when the ambulance arrived, but residents say it didn't actually move until an hour after the man was taken away.



Recently, the county has received gr ants to help build an alternate road.



Norfolk Southern officials say they continue to work with county and state officials to find an alternate road that will not require crossing the tracks.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.