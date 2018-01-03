Volunteers lend a hand to help Birmingham residents stay warm

Many 12-year-olds want a party for their birthday, but not Naomi Washington. She wanted to volunteer.



“I'm here at the Boutwell to help out the homeless people who have no shelter and nowhere to go,” Washington said, smiling.



She is one of dozens of volunteers helping at the City of Birmingham's warming station.



Instead of getting gifts, she brought gifts for others - a bag of gloves to keep them warm.



Washington knows what it feels like to be in need and have others help her out, and now she wants to pay it forward.



“It makes me feel happy and relieved,” she said.



While Washington is just beginning her volunteering journey, Cassidy Bonner is on his eighth year of lending a hand.



He remembers how he first got started.



“I saw a posting with Hands on Birmingham and I thought I'd give it a shot. I really enjoyed the first night and I've been back every night,” Bonner said.



Having served in the U.S. Marines, when he found himself with extra time to spare, volunteering seemed like a natural fit.

"I like greeting the people when they come in. I want to make them feel welcome, talk to them and show them respect," Bonner said.



The experience has opened his eyes to the homeless population in the city and how it reaches across all lines.



“I can't provide financial stuff to these people, all I can do is give my time and my hands,” Bonner says. "As long as there's a need, I'm going to be there.”

