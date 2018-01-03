Edwards leaving job as president of 2 Mississippi newspapers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The president of two newspapers in Mississippi is stepping down from the job.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Nathan Edwards announced his resignation Wednesday from there and the Hattiesburg American. Both papers are owned by Gannett Co. Inc., a media company based in Virginia.

Edwards moved to Mississippi in March 2015 as general manager of the Hattiesburg American. He was named Clarion Ledger president in September 2015.

He said he is moving to be closer to his extended family. He is going to North Carolina to oversee regional promotion efforts for Gatehouse Media.

Gannett Gulf Region President Judi Terzotis, who oversees the company's sites in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama, says Edwards made "significant strides in driving strong results" in Mississippi.

