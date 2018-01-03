Auburn's Carlton Davis, Kamryn Pettway leaving for NFL Draft

Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game.

Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football...

The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.

The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Auburn University's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Davis, a junior defensive back from Miami, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

His statement read in part: "It has been an honor and privilege to be able to put on the orange and blue and represent all of the great players that came before me and those that will share that honor after me. I look forward to seeing you all soon, as I plan to finish pursuing that valuable Auburn degree."

Pettway, a junior running back from Prattville, made his announcement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, saying in part "I'm also extremely greatful to Coach Malzahn & the entire staff for giving me an opportunity to play for the blue and orange. Thank you to the fan base for your support over the past 4 years."

A post shared by Kam Pettway (@_bigsavage) on Jan 3, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

On Tuesday, Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson also announced that he will also skip his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.