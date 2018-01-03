Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 25-Dec. 31

NEW YORK (AP) - Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 25-31. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve" (10 to 11 p.m.), ABC, 15.8 million.

2. NFL Football: Oakland at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.77 million.

3. College Football Orange Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami, ESPN, 11.73 million.

4. "Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve" (8 to 10 p.m.), ABC, 10.52 million.

5. "The OT," Fox, 10.5 million.

6. College Football Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs. Penn State, ESPN, 10.17 million.

7. College Football Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Ohio State, ESPN, 9.54 million.

8. "Cotton Bowl Pregame," ESPN, 9.46 million.

9. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8 p.m.) CBS, 8.74 million.

10. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 8.6 million.

11. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 8.33 million.

12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.93 million.

13. "NCIS," CBS, 7.11 million.

14. "Mom," CBS, 6.46 million.

15. "Kennedy Center Honors," CBS, 6.19 million.

16. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 6.03 million.

17. "Steve Harvey Live in Times Square," Fox, 5.8 million.

18. "The Wall," NBC, 5.48 million.

19. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.36 million.

20. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," NBC, 5.3 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

