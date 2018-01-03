Bodies found believed to be those of missing Blount Co. couple

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says two bodies found Wednesday are believed to be those of a missing couple.
Ricardo Santiago and Adalberta Chavez of Cleveland have been missing since December 16.
Two bodies were found Wednesday afternoon along Sims Road.
The couple's 17-year-old son, Leo Chavez, has been arrested on a capital murder warrant and two counts of robbery.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
