Editorial: What a year it was

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018:

In the world we live in today, when something “big” happens and we want to learn more, we typically “Google it” to get more information. With 2017 now behind us, I wanted to reflect on the year that was and to remind myself of the “big events” that took place. I, too, Googled it. Here’s a ranking of the top U.S. searches for 2017:

Source: Google/’17 Ranking of U.S. searches

It was a year of catastrophic storms, big sporting events, unimaginable shootings, the death of a music icon, inexcusable behavior, an eclipse of the sun, and a crazy spinning device. If I asked you to list and rank your Top 10 searches from 2017, some, all or none of these Top 10 searches may have made your list. By the way, you’re perfectly normal if none did!

The point is – it’s all in how you look at life and how you rank those events that are most important or impactful to you. You may have lost a loved one, your oldest child may have left home to attend college, maybe your true love finally asked you to marry them, or you landed that dream job. Or maybe, you just found peace in the life that is yours.

As you embark on a new year, I hope that your “search” for happiness is found and your list of accomplishments and the joy and satisfaction that comes along from achieving is long.

From all of us here at WBRC FOX6 News, we wish you nothing but the best in 2018!

