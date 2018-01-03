The Beyond Cheeseburger

Ingredients:

Burger Bun

Beyond Meat Patty

1 slice of your favorite cheese

Pickle slices

Slice of tomato

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

1 tablespoon white onion, diced

Iceberg Lettuce

Directions:

Pre-heat grill or pan to medium-high heat

Place Beyond Meat Patty on the flat top grill

Season patty with salt & pepper

Cook each side of patty for about 2 minutes

Melt one slice of your favorite cheese on top of the patty

Place mayo, mustard and ketchup on bun

Place the cooked Beyond Meat Patty on the bun

Top burger with diced onions, lettuce, pickles tomatoes

