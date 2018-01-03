The Beyond Cheeseburger

Ingredients:
Burger Bun
Beyond Meat Patty
1 slice of your favorite cheese
Pickle slices
Slice of tomato
Ketchup
Mustard
Mayo
1 tablespoon white onion, diced
Iceberg Lettuce
Directions:
Pre-heat grill or pan to medium-high heat
Place Beyond Meat Patty on the flat top grill
Season patty with salt & pepper
Cook each side of patty for about 2 minutes
Melt one slice of your favorite cheese on top of the patty
Place mayo, mustard and ketchup on bun
Place the cooked Beyond Meat Patty on the bun
Top burger with diced onions, lettuce, pickles tomatoes
