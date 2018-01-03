Former Auburn quarterback returns to Montgomery high school roots

Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game.

Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football...

The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.

The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.

“Words can’t describe how I feel and how bless I am to have this opportunity to be able to coach somewhere where all my dreams came true!!! War Eagle," Johnson said.

The Carver Wolverines made the announcement official with a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

That tweet was later followed up by another from Carver coach Willie Spear.

Johnson was named Alabama Mr. Football in 2012 before heading to the Plains.

In 2015, Johnson became the Tigers' starting quarterback, following Nick Marshall and Cam Newton with big shoes to fill and a lot of hype coming out of high school.

He played in 30 career games with the Tigers, including a 7-4 mark as the starting quarterback.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.