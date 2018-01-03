True Detective: Stephen Dorff joins Mahershala Ali for season 3

Rose Marie, the show business icon best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday, Dec. 28. She was 94.

Rose Marie, the show business icon best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday, Dec. 28. She was 94.

Kate Beckinsale's first project in the new year will have her channeling her inner Jason Bourne

Kate Beckinsale's first project in the new year will have her channeling her inner Jason Bourne

Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.

Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.

Netflix's new series The End of the F***ing World looks depressing in the best way

Netflix's new series The End of the F***ing World looks depressing in the best way

As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.

As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.



By Keisha Hatchett,

As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.

Stephen Dorff, who recently appeared in Fox's Star in a recurring role, is set to join the HBO series for Season 3, Variety reports. He'll play Arkansas State Investigator Roland West whose life, much like his partner's, has been influenced by a perplexing crime spanning three decades. Ali had been previously cast as Dorff's partner, detective Wayne Hays, along with Carmen Ejogo, who will portray a schoolteacher connected to a pair of missing kids in 1980.

The new season will see Ali and Dorff teaming up to investigate a mysterious murder in the Ozarks and feature three different timelines, upping the ante from Season 1's two timelines set 17 years apart. And while the inaugural season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was a hit among critics and fans alike, Season 2 didn't quite live up to expectations.

True Detective Season 3 Is Happening, May Be the Most Complicated Yet

Despite an all-star cast that included Colin Farrell (and his glorious mustache), Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch and Vince Vaughn, the follow-up was heavily criticized for being a convoluted mess and another season looked highly unlikely. However, Season 3 was officially confirmed earlier this year after Ali signed on to star. The new season has also enlisted creator Nic Pizzolatto and Deadwood's David Milch as co-writers.

True Detective Season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on HBO Go.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

True Detective

Stephen Dorff