Stuffed Pork Chops - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stuffed Pork Chops

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

Pork Loin 
Gouda Cheese, shredded
Bacon Crumbles 
Worcestershire Sauce
Brown Sugar & Bourbon Seasoning

Directions:

Cut loin to desired thickness. Tenderize meat. Cut loin in the middle to stuff-do not cut through entire chop. Season meat. 
Mix Gouda and Bacon Crumbles and stuff inside of pork chop. Sprinkle Worcestershire Sauce on outside. Let sit for 15-30 minutes. 
Cook to desired temperature either on grill or in oven. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly