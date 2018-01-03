Stuffed Pork Chops

Ingredients:
Pork Loin
Gouda Cheese, shredded
Bacon Crumbles
Worcestershire Sauce
Brown Sugar & Bourbon Seasoning
Directions:
Cut loin to desired thickness. Tenderize meat. Cut loin in the middle to stuff-do not cut through entire chop. Season meat.
Mix Gouda and Bacon Crumbles and stuff inside of pork chop. Sprinkle Worcestershire Sauce on outside. Let sit for 15-30 minutes.
Cook to desired temperature either on grill or in oven.
