FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Hard freeze continues, wet weather returns late in the weekend

HARD FREEZE CONTINUES: A historic winter storm is impacting the Deep South today, impacting northern Florida, portions of Georgia, and South Carolina. Accumulating snow was also reported as far south as Grand Isle in Louisiana. The deepest moisture will remain well south and east of our area, although a few isolated flurries can’t be ruled out.

We continue to see some snow returns on radar but this is having a difficult time reaching the ground because of the very dry air over our state. Another reinforcing shot of frigid air is settling in, so the hard freeze will continue through tomorrow. Lows will be back in the teens tonight, with highs struggling to top freezing tomorrow. We are beginning to see some of the lakes and ponds freeze over because of the frigid air. Help spread the word to avoid walking on any icy surfaces and to keep the pups off of the ice. We could see some more single digits tomorrow night, with highs in the low to mid-30s on Friday.

WEEKEND CHANGES: Saturday will be another dry day, with a deep freeze to start off. Temperatures will top out in the 30s and low 40s, under a mostly sunny sky. The air mass will finally be in recovery mode on Sunday, with freezing temperatures to start off and highs in the 40s. Moisture will be on the return as a southerly flow develops over the state. This will set the stage for our next rainmaker set to arrive Sunday night. This may begin with a period of sleet for some areas over East Alabama, but this should quickly change to a cold rain. Showers will be likely early on Monday, with a dry afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows in the mid-30s.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: If you are traveling to Atlanta for the National Championship, you can expect dry weather on Sunday, with highs in the 40s. Rain will be likely on Monday so don’t forget the rain gear. This wet weather may linger into the evening hours. Be sure to turn on the “follow me” function on your First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store. Have a great afternoon!

