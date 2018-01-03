Numbers drawn for $460M Powerball jackpot

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita.More >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita.More >>