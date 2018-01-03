Animal Adoption Center of Blount Co. at capacity

The Animal Adoption Center of Blount County is at full capacity and they need your help.

The shelter director Karen Gilham says owner surrenders are up this year and they can simply not take in any more animals until they adopt some out.

Gilham says she believes owner surrenders are up because of the cold weather.She says they have received more animals from the owners than they have strays.

Adoption fees range from $10 to $80 dollars and include Spay, neuter and rabies vaccine.

The shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To see additional animals, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.