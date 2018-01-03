Animal Adoption Center of Blount Co. at capacity

HARD FREEZE CONTINUES: A historic winter storm is impacting the Deep South today, impacting northern Florida, portions of Georgia, and South CarolinaMore >>
HARD FREEZE CONTINUES: A historic winter storm is impacting the Deep South today, impacting northern Florida, portions of Georgia, and South CarolinaMore >>
The Animal Adoption Center of Blount County is at full capacity and they need your help. The shelter director Karen Gilham says owner surrenders are up this year and they can simply not take in any more animals until they adopt some out. Gilham says she believes owner surrenders are up because of the cold weather.She says they have received more animals from the owners than they have strays. Animal Adoption Center of Blount County Adoption fees range from $10 to $80 dollars a...More >>
The Animal Adoption Center of Blount County is at full capacity and they need your help. The shelter director Karen Gilham says owner surrenders are up this year and they can simply not take in any more animals until they adopt some out. Gilham says she believes owner surrenders are up because of the cold weather.She says they have received more animals from the owners than they have strays. Animal Adoption Center of Blount County Adoption fees range from $10 to $80 dollars a...More >>
Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the 2018 Realizing the Dream events in Tuscaloosa, which will feature Gospel recording duo Mary Mary and actor, producer and humanitarian Danny Glover.More >>
Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the 2018 Realizing the Dream events in Tuscaloosa, which will feature Gospel recording duo Mary Mary and actor, producer and humanitarian Danny Glover.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Schools needs more bus drivers, and the system is offering some financial incentives to attract new drivers.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Schools needs more bus drivers, and the system is offering some financial incentives to attract new drivers.More >>
FIRST ALERT: We have a Hard Freeze Warning in effect through 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
FIRST ALERT: We have a Hard Freeze Warning in effect through 9 a.m. Friday.More >>