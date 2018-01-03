Leftover Pot Roast Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:
Butter (room temperature)
2 slices of Texas toast
2 slices of provolone cheese
1/2 cup (give or take) leftover shredded pot roast
Giardiniera (optional)
Directions:
Butter the bread and top one of the unbuttered sides with one slice of provolone, add shredded pot roast, top with second slice of provolone, add giardiniera (optional).
Add the sandwich, butter-side down and cook on medium heat until deeply golden. Flip and repeat.
Cut in half and serve.
