Mary Mary and Danny Glover to appear in "Realizing the Dream" Events at UA

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the 2018 Realizing the Dream events in Tuscaloosa, which will feature Gospel recording duo Mary Mary and actor, producer and humanitarian Danny Glover.

Realizing the Dream Through Service to Others will be the theme for this year’s events celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The events are hosted by The University of Alabama, Stillman College, Shelton State Community College and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.



Mary Mary will be the featured performers for the Realizing the Dream Concert, Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at UA's Moody Music Concert Hall.



Danny Glover will be the Legacy Awards Banquet speaker. The banquet will be Friday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Bryant Conference Center’s Sellers Auditorium, also at UA.



Concert tickets are $15. Legacy Banquet tickets are $25 for individuals or $200 for a table of 10. Tickets for both events will go on sale through the Moody Music Building Music Services Office Jan. 3.



Music Services Office hours are 8 a.m. to Noon Monday through Friday. The phone number is (205) 348-7111.



Mary Mary is known for the hit “Shackles (Praise You).” Mary Mary has received multiple Dove Awards, Grammy Awards and NAACP Image Awards and two American Music Awards.



Glover is known for his performances in the “Lethal Weapon” franchise and the Oscar-nominated “Dreamgirls.” He earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in “Mandela.”



In 2005 he co-founded the New York-based Louverture Films, which is dedicated to the development and production of films of historical relevance, social purpose, commercial value and artistic integrity. Glover’s community activism and philanthropic efforts focus on economic justice, access to healthcare and education programs.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.











The SCLC, a Realizing the Dream partner, will sponsor Unity Day activities beginning at 7 a.m. Jan. 15, with the Unity Breakfast at Beulah Baptist Church. Dr. Joseph Scrivner, pastor at Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church, will be the speaker. The Unity Day



march begins at noon from the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and Beulah Baptist Church. Rev. Tyshawn Gardner, SCLC president and pastor of Plum Grove Baptist Church, is the speaker. The annual Mass Rally begins at 6 p.m. at First African Baptist



Church. The speaker will be bishop L. Spencer Smith, pastor of Impact Nation.











For more information about Realizing the Dream activities and events, visit the website at







http://www.realizingthedream.ua.edu.

























