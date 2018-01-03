Kate Beckinsale to channel her inner Jason Bourne for Amazon's T - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kate Beckinsale to channel her inner Jason Bourne for Amazon's The Widow

Kate Beckinsale's first project in the new year will have her channeling her inner Jason Bourne. The actress is set to star in the Amazon series The Widow, which reads somewhat like a cross between The Bourne Identity and The Legend of Tarzan.

According to Deadline, the eight-episode drama centers on a woman who left her previous life behind until the husband she thought was dead pops up in the news. Forced to face the world again, she embarks on a mission to uncover the truth about her past which leads her to the Congo where danger lurks in every corner.

The drama, which has been ordered to series by Amazon and ITV, comes from The Missing writers Harry and Jack Williams and will begin production later this month.

Beckinsale is perhaps best known for playing the vampire Selene in the supernatural thriller Underworld, so playing an intrepid heroine on a dangerous mission should be right up her alley.

Kate Beckinsale

