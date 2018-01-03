Tuscaloosa City Schools offering incentives to attract more bus drivers

Tuscaloosa City Schools needs more bus drivers, and the system is offering some financial incentives to attract new drivers.



The incentives include a $1000 signing bonus, paid out in increments, increased pay for substitute and field trip driving, as well as bonuses for attendance, good driving records and recruiting other drivers.



TCS Director of Transportation Ron Schappacher says even though driving a bus is part-time work, drivers are eligible for the same benefits offered to full-time employees. That includes health insurance and pension plan.



"It works out great for people that have their own businesses, and also those that just aren't looking for a full-time job but still need the benefits," Schappacher said.



Although a typical bus driving schedule requires two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, Schappacher said there is opportunity for more hours.



"We have midday routes, we have field trips, we have work programs, so drivers can get up to eight hours per day, in many cases. And we're seeing that shift more toward more hours per day, if the drivers want it."



Schappacher says the need for more drivers in Tuscaloosa follows a national trend. He says one factor is the d rop in unemployment, meaning there are more job opportunities to choose from.



Find more information about incentives and how to apply to be a bus driver in the Tuscaloosa City Schools here.

