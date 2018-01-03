Tax professionals must take strong measures to protect themselves and their clients

he Internal Revenue Service announced the release of the Criminal Investigation Division’s (CI) annual report, reflecting significant accomplishments and criminal enforcement actions taken in fiscal year 2017

The IRS announced that it has extended the 2018 due date for certain entities to provide 2017 health coverage information forms to individuals

IRS extends due date for employers and providers to issue health coverage forms to individuals in 2018

The maximum corporate tax rate is set at 21 percent, while pass-through entities have the option of deducting up to 20 percent of income. There are limitations.

The tax bill is final. Here's what U.S. businesses need to know

Tax professionals can protect taxpayer data by simply looking around their own offices

Six questions preparers should ask themselves about office security

Rose Marie, the show business icon best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday, Dec. 28. She was 94.

Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.

Netflix's new series The End of the F***ing World looks depressing in the best way

Have you ever heard of the Pre-Mover Housing Index? Read more to discover what is and how it calculates where people are buying homes.

What can you do with a gift card that you will never use? We have a few suggestions for your consideration.

Tax professionals can protect taxpayer data by simply looking around their own offices. Preparers can look for places where they store data. They should use a critical eye to assess whether that data is secure. Tax preparers should also remember that unsecured data will not always be on a computer. In fact, securing office space is as important as securing computers.



In assessing how secure an office is, preparers should consider these six questions. The answers can be very important to help preparers protect both their clients and their businesses.

Are all the places where taxpayer information is located protected from unauthorized access and potential danger such as theft, flood and tornado?

Are there written procedures that prevent unauthorized access and unauthorized processes?

Is taxpayer information left unsecured? This includes data stored electronically. Check desks, photocopiers, mailboxes, vehicles and trashcans. What about in rooms in the office or at home where unauthorized access could occur?

Who authorizes or controls delivery and removal of taxpayer information, including data stored electronically?

Are the doors to file rooms and computer rooms locked?

Is there a secure disposal of taxpayer information, such as shredders, burn boxes, or secure temporary file areas for information until it can be properly disposed?

Remember that all of the web page addresses for the official IRS website, IRS.gov, begin with http://www.irs.gov. Don' t be confused or misled by Internet sites that end in .com, .net, .org or other designations instead of .gov. The address of the official IRS governmental Web site is http://www.irs.gov/.