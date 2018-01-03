Six questions preparers should ask themselves about office secur - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Six questions preparers should ask themselves about office security

© iStockphoto.com / Jeffrey Smith © iStockphoto.com / Jeffrey Smith

From IRS.gov

Tax professionals can protect taxpayer data by simply looking around their own offices. Preparers can look for places where they store data. They should use a critical eye to assess whether that data is secure. Tax preparers should also remember that unsecured data will not always be on a computer. In fact, securing office space is as important as securing computers.

In assessing how secure an office is, preparers should consider these six questions. The answers can be very important to help preparers protect both their clients and their businesses.

Are all the places where taxpayer information is located protected from unauthorized access and potential danger such as theft, flood and tornado?

Are there written procedures that prevent unauthorized access and unauthorized processes?

Is taxpayer information left unsecured? This includes data stored electronically. Check desks, photocopiers, mailboxes, vehicles and trashcans. What about in rooms in the office or at home where unauthorized access could occur?

Who authorizes or controls delivery and removal of taxpayer information, including data stored electronically?

Are the doors to file rooms and computer rooms locked?

Is there a secure disposal of taxpayer information, such as shredders, burn boxes, or secure temporary file areas for information until it can be properly disposed?

Remember that all of the web page addresses for the official IRS website, IRS.gov, begin with http://www.irs.gov. Don' t be confused or misled by Internet sites that end in .com, .net, .org or other designations instead of .gov. The address of the official IRS governmental Web site is http://www.irs.gov/.

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly