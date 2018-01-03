FIRST ALERT: Hard Freeze Warning through Friday morning

FIRST ALERT: We have a Hard Freeze Warning in effect through 9 a.m. Friday.

This morning is starting out cloudy but look for clearing skies by this afternoon. Expect highs to reach about 38 degrees. A reinforcing shot of colder air will move into the area by Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures are expected to again fall into the upper teens. Highs Thursday will likely top out around 34.

Weekend Forecast: Temperatures should begin to warm a bit late week with temperatures Friday in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will likely be slightly milder. expect highs around 40 degrees. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid-20s with mostly sunny skies expected Sunday. Highs during the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 40s Forecast models are indicating rain in the forecast Monday. Fortunately, temperatures will remain above freezing so all we should see is rainfall.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.