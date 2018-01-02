FIRST ALERT: Hard Freeze Warning continues tonight

Wednesday will begin cloudy. We should see some clearing by late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Expect highs to reach 38 degrees. A reinforcing shot of colder air will move into the area by Thursday morning. Temperatures will again fall into the upper teens. Highs Thursday will only reach 33.



Weekend Forecast: Temperatures will begin to warm a bit late week with temperatures Friday in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be slightly milder. Expect highs around 40 degrees. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies expected Sunday.

Highs during the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 40s. Forecast models are indicating rain in the forecast Sunday and extending into Monday. Fortunately, temperatures will remain above freezing and we're not expecting any Winter travel problems.



