Birmingham police responded to shooting in Pratt City

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
PRATT CITY, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a shooting at a fire department located at 904 3rd Street in Pratt City around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, an unidentified male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No one is in custody at this time.

