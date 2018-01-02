Auburn's Kerryon Johnson declares for NFL draft

Kerryon Johnson has played his last game on the Plains.

The star running back announced on Twitter that he will bypass his senior season at Auburn and enter the NFL Draft.

He posted a picture thanking the Auburn family saying:

"There are not enough words to express how grateful I am of the opportunity Auburn University has given me. This is truly an amazing school with an amazing fan base. With that being said…I have decided to enter the NFL Draft.

Thank you all for the endless support that has not always been deserved. I love Auburn and the Auburn family. War Eagle!"

Gus Malzahn released the following statement, thanking Johnson for his time at the university.

“I would like to thank KJ for all he has done for our program over the last three years. Kerryon has made this team better both on and off the field with his great character, competitiveness and leadership. He will be very successful at the next level and more importantly in life. We wish KJ nothing but the best.”

Underclassmen have until January 15th to declare for the draft.

