Hazmat crews responding to fuel spill in Center Point

Birmingham Fire responded to a fuel spill on 1800 Center Point Parkway.

According to Birmingham Fire, 300 gallons of fuel spilled on the ground and ran into a storm drain.

Hazmat crews are on the scene to assist Center Point and Birmingham Fire crews.

Crews have evacuated the block and are rerouting traffic to avoid the spill.

Center Point Fire Chief Donnie West stated the spill was a result of a cracked valve due to freezing temperatures.

Jefferson County EMA is responding to assist the Center Point Fire Department and the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. https://t.co/prQK4CCbSE — EMAJeffersonCoAL (@EMAJeffCoAL) January 2, 2018

