Man, 19, injured after shots fired into car

Birmingham police say a man was taken to UAB Hospital after several shots were fired into a car he was in.

The shooting happened on 10th Street and 5th Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The driver told police a vehicle pulled up along side him while he was on the interstate and fired several rounds into his car, hitting his 19-year-old relative.

We'll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

