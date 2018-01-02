Man, 19, injured after shots fired into car - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man, 19, injured after shots fired into car

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC) (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say a man was taken to UAB Hospital after several shots were fired into a car he was in.

The shooting happened on 10th Street and 5th Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The driver told police a vehicle pulled up along side him while he was on the interstate and fired several rounds into his car, hitting his 19-year-old relative.

We'll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

