Car shot behind Gadsden mall

A mom in Hoover is being mocked for praying for her son who was injured during Auburn's bowl game.More >>
A mom in Hoover is being mocked for praying for her son who was injured during Auburn's bowl game.More >>
Wednesday will begin cloudy. We should see some clearing by late Wednesday afternoon and evening.More >>
Wednesday will begin cloudy. We should see some clearing by late Wednesday afternoon and evening.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a shooting at a fire department located at 904 3rd Street in Pratt City around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a shooting at a fire department located at 904 3rd Street in Pratt City around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham Fire responded to a fuel spill on 1800 Center Point Parkway.More >>
Birmingham Fire responded to a fuel spill on 1800 Center Point Parkway.More >>
Educators in some school systems are preparing for students to return to class on Wednesday with brutally cold temperatures outside.More >>
Educators in some school systems are preparing for students to return to class on Wednesday with brutally cold temperatures outside.More >>