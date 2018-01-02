Police investigating after car shot at Gadsden mall

Gadsden police confirm a car was shot behind the Gadsden Mall Saturday night.

Gadsden Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Hallman says it happened around 6:45 p.m., behind the Sears store on the mall's north side.

Hallman says someone shot into a car several times, but the car was unoccupied and no one was hurt. However, multiple people on Facebook say they saw the patrol cars in the area as they were arriving or departing from a nearby theater.

Hallman says there are no arrests and police are investigating. He says the car's owner has been located and is from out of town.

