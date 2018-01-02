Triad Martial Arts Academy hosting Carlos Machado Seminar

Do you want to learn martial arts from the man who taught Chuck Norris? Well, you are in luck!

Carlos Machado is a 9th degree Coral belt, and is regarded as one of the absolute most knowledgeable teachers of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

He will be at Triad Martial Arts Academy in Cullman Jan. 6th and 7th teaching seminars.

As well as being Chuck Norris' teacher, Machado was also a coordinator and trainer of Keanu Reeves

Saturday's class will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sunday will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The cost is $100 for one day or $150 for both days.

Owner or Triad Martial Arts, Daniel O'Brien says, "Machado is regarded as one of the absolute most knowledgeable teachers of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu."

To learn more about the class or to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.