Group checks on senior citizens during cold weather, provides blankets and food

One group in Jefferson County continues to check up on seniors to insure they are safe during dangerously cold times.

Meals on Wheels serves about 700 seniors a day in Jefferson County. Volunteers don't just d rop off those meals but they also check up on those seniors to help insure they are safe and their needs are being met year round.

"On a daily basis all year we already do check in's with our seniors," says Becky Wright, Director of the Meals on Wheels program in Jefferson County. "That is a part of the meal. Not only a hot meal but they get the daily check in's.

Over the Christmas holiday, one company donated blankets for volunteers to give out to the clients to help them during the winter months. Donations are accepted by United Way for their seniors in the program.

"Things you would look for is of they if they are loaded up with blankets, their robe and that sort of thing," says Wright. "Sometimes the seniors will tell you they are cold and they need a blanket, if they have a need."

Safe ppace heaters, socks and other warm clothing are also accepted.

Wright says those not on their Meals on Wheels program can contact their Age Line, 1-800-Age-Line to report a senior who may need some sort of assistance.

For United Way, as always, they need volunteers to help reach out to this growing community.

"700 seniors a day. There is always a waiting list, unfortunately, for Meals on Wheels. So many home-bound seniors we would like to serve." says Wright.

