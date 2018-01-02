Program allows you to text 911 if you are not able to call

A program fairly new to Alabama now allows people to text 911 if they are in a situation where they can't call.

"If someone is using the text to 911 program, it's like a phone call via text message to our dispatch center," says Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry. "

If you do find yourself in a situation where you need to text emergency services, Gentry says it is critical you tell them the type of situation you are in, what kind of help you need and where you are.

"If somebody is in a domestic violence situation, they can text and tell law enforcement 'I'm in a domestic situation, I've been hit, struck.' give us their location, and any information we would need to know in that situation, if the person has weapons, no weapons," says Gentry.

Gentry says the program is still fairly new to the area and even though a lot of people are not aware it is available, it has come in handy.

"We have have had a few instances with it. It is a great program. There is not a lot of knowledge or information out there now with it but it does work well for the community," says Gentry. "The Director of 9-1-1, Gordon Sandlin, who has been instrumental in this program. He brought it to the sheriff's office and to Cullman County as director of 911. He has been out to the communities speaking about it from the 911 board side of texting 911 and he does a great job with it."

Gentry says he is very excited about the program and how it is helping law enforcement.

"Law enforcement changes with technology so this is a program the 911 board and Gordon Sandlin did very well with to assist us to help promote the program and it is helping us keep up with technology today," says Gentry.

WHERE TEXT 911 IS AVAILABLE:

?Birmingham

Blount County

Calhoun County

Clarke County

Colbert County

Cullman County

Dallas County

Etowah County

Limestone County

Marion County

Mobile County

Pickens County

Shelby County

Walker County

NOT AVAILABLE BUT IN THE WORKS:

Barbour County

Bullock County

Chambers County

Cherokee County

Chilton County

Clay County

Coffee County

Covington County

Crenshaw County

Daleville

Elmore County

Escambia County

Fayette County

Fort Payne

Geneva County

Greene County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Lamar County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lowndes County

Madison County

Marengo County

Marshall County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Morgan County

Randolph County

Russell County

St. Clair County

Sumter County

Talladega County

Tallapoosa County

Tuscaloosa County

Wilcox County

Winston County

NOT AVAILABLE:

Gardendale

Pleasant Grove

NO INFORMATION PROVIDED:

Autauga County

Baldwin County

Bibb County

Butler County

Cleburne County

Choctaw County

Conecuh County

Coosa County

Dale County

DeKalb County

Franklin County

Hale County

Henry County

Houston County

Lauderdale County

Macon County

Perry County

Pike County

Washington County

