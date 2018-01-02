Program allows you to text 911 if you are not able to call

(WBRC) -
A program fairly new to Alabama now allows people to text 911 if they are in a situation where they can't call.
"If someone is using the text to 911 program, it's like a phone call via text message to our dispatch center," says Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry. "
If you do find yourself in a situation where you need to text emergency services, Gentry says it is critical you tell them the type of situation you are in, what kind of help you need and where you are.
"If somebody is in a domestic violence situation, they can text and tell law enforcement 'I'm in a domestic situation, I've been hit, struck.' give us their location, and any information we would need to know in that situation, if the person has weapons, no weapons," says Gentry.
Gentry says the program is still fairly new to the area and even though a lot of people are not aware it is available, it has come in handy.
"We have have had a few instances with it. It is a great program. There is not a lot of knowledge or information out there now with it but it does work well for the community," says Gentry. "The Director of 9-1-1, Gordon Sandlin, who has been instrumental in this program. He brought it to the sheriff's office and to Cullman County as director of 911. He has been out to the communities speaking about it from the 911 board side of texting 911 and he does a great job with it."
Gentry says he is very excited about the program and how it is helping law enforcement.
"Law enforcement changes with technology so this is a program the 911 board and Gordon Sandlin did very well with to assist us to help promote the program and it is helping us keep up with technology today," says Gentry.
WHERE TEXT 911 IS AVAILABLE:
- ?Birmingham
- Blount County
- Calhoun County
- Clarke County
- Colbert County
- Cullman County
- Dallas County
- Etowah County
- Limestone County
- Marion County
- Mobile County
- Pickens County
- Shelby County
- Walker County
NOT AVAILABLE BUT IN THE WORKS:
- Barbour County
- Bullock County
- Chambers County
- Cherokee County
- Chilton County
- Clay County
- Coffee County
- Covington County
- Crenshaw County
- Daleville
- Elmore County
- Escambia County
- Fayette County
- Fort Payne
- Geneva County
- Greene County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Lamar County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lowndes County
- Madison County
- Marengo County
- Marshall County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Morgan County
- Randolph County
- Russell County
- St. Clair County
- Sumter County
- Talladega County
- Tallapoosa County
- Tuscaloosa County
- Wilcox County
- Winston County
NOT AVAILABLE:
- Gardendale
- Pleasant Grove
NO INFORMATION PROVIDED:
- Autauga County
- Baldwin County
- Bibb County
- Butler County
- Cleburne County
- Choctaw County
- Conecuh County
- Coosa County
- Dale County
- DeKalb County
- Franklin County
- Hale County
- Henry County
- Houston County
- Lauderdale County
- Macon County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Washington County
