Volunteers needed at Birmingham warming station

If you have some time, the City of Birmingham could really use your help at the warming station.

Volunteers are needed at the BJCC South Hall warming station until 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 2 to sort clothes and serve dinner. Volunteer shifts to serve food on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are from 5 to 8 p.m.

The warming station at the BJCC will close Wednesday, January 3 at 9 a.m. so crews can move cots and other supplies to Boutwell Auditorium.

The Boutwell will open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 a.m. January 3-5.

To volunteer, please complete this form.

There is no longer a need for coats, clothing, shoes or hygiene products. However, there is still a need for gloves, scarves and knit caps.

Area restaurants and churches continue to provide evening meals, but food such as chili, soup and sandwiches are still needed.



