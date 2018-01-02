Netflix's new series The End of the F***ing World looks depressi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Netflix's new series The End of the F***ing World looks depressing in the best way


By Keisha Hatchett,

Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.

Based on the graphic novels of the same name, the story follows James (Alex Lawther), a self-proclaimed psychopath who embarks on a road trip with Alyssa (Jessica Barden), his foul-mouthed schoolmate looking to escape her boring life.

The trailer paints a dreary love story in the best possible way as James pretends to fall for her in order to get close enough to murder her because she "could be interesting to kill." However, his plan gets complicated when he starts developing actual feelings for her.

As they trek across the country as a means of escaping impending adulthood, chaos ensues and they end up crossing a line that takes them further than they've ever been. I don't know about you, but this unique take on the teen romance genre makes me pretty excited see how it all unfolds.

Catch all eight episodes when they arrive on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 5.

The End of the F***ing World

