Netflix's new series The End of the F***ing World looks depressing in the best way

Rose Marie, the show business icon best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday, Dec. 28. She was 94.More >>
Rose Marie, the show business icon best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday, Dec. 28. She was 94.More >>
HBO thought it had come up with the seemingly perfect way to count down the last seven days of 2017 until the new year: seven seasons' worth of action from the seven kingdoms of Westeros.More >>
HBO thought it had come up with the seemingly perfect way to count down the last seven days of 2017 until the new year: seven seasons' worth of action from the seven kingdoms of Westeros.More >>
Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.More >>
Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.More >>
After the massive success of Will & Grace's return to TV this year, it was only a matter of time until more Must-See TV made its way back into our living roomsMore >>
After the massive success of Will & Grace's return to TV this year, it was only a matter of time until more Must-See TV made its way back into our living roomsMore >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.