After the massive success of Will & Grace's return to TV this year, it was only a matter of time until more Must-See TV made its way back into our living rooms

Mad About You might be the next TV revival

Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.

Netflix's new series The End of the F***ing World looks depressing in the best way

HBO thought it had come up with the seemingly perfect way to count down the last seven days of 2017 until the new year: seven seasons' worth of action from the seven kingdoms of Westeros.

Rose Marie, the show business icon best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday, Dec. 28. She was 94.



By Keisha Hatchett,

Based on the graphic novels of the same name, the story follows James (Alex Lawther), a self-proclaimed psychopath who embarks on a road trip with Alyssa (Jessica Barden), his foul-mouthed schoolmate looking to escape her boring life.

The trailer paints a dreary love story in the best possible way as James pretends to fall for her in order to get close enough to murder her because she "could be interesting to kill." However, his plan gets complicated when he starts developing actual feelings for her.

As they trek across the country as a means of escaping impending adulthood, chaos ensues and they end up crossing a line that takes them further than they've ever been. I don't know about you, but this unique take on the teen romance genre makes me pretty excited see how it all unfolds.

Catch all eight episodes when they arrive on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 5.

