FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Hard freeze warning remains in effect through Thursday

A HARD FREEZE WARNING remains in effect through Thursday.



During this cold stretch of time be sure to keep your pipes well insulated, to cover up and to bring pets inside. If a pet has to be outside then be sure they have shelter and food and water. Check the water multiple times a day because it can freeze quickly.



Temperatures will briefly this afternoon rise above freezing and then d rop back below it and tumble into the teens and 20s for Wednesday morning. Cloudy skies to start on Wednesday and a small chance for a flurry as our next weather system rolls through.



Wednesday will be the warmest day this week and high temperatures should push the 40 degree mark. Another surge of colder air filters in by Thursday and high temperatures d rop back to the 30s and lows in the teens.



The next temperature turnaround is over the weekend and then rain looks likely by Monday and briefly milder.

