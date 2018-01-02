National Championship Tickets priced in the thousands Tuesday morning

With Alabama and Georgia now headed to the National Championship, Monday's game in Atlanta is shaping up to be a pricey ticket. Tuesday morning, the least expensive tickets on several major resale sites began at $2,000 each, and went up from there.

Even before playoff winners were determined, Candice Carden, owner of T-Town Tickets, expected this year's National Championship game to be an expensive one to attend. Carden said of all four teams in the playoff, fan bases of three teams were largely within driving distance of Atlanta. She said Alabama and Georgia would likely be an especially in-demand ticket.

"You're looking at two fan bases...one's there and the other one's three hours away," Carden said. "That ticket will be pretty crazy, I would imagine."

The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.