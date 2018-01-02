Naloxone kits given to Cherokee County Sheriff's Dept.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING remains in effect through Thursday. During this cold stretch of time be sure to keep your pipes well insulated, to cover up and to bring pets inside.More >>
Overnight on New Year’s Eve, Birmingham Police say they received 17 calls about dogs being left outside in frigid temperatures. That is an unusually high number of calls for the agency.More >>
With Alabama and Georgia now headed to the National Championship, Monday's game in Atlanta is shaping up to be a pricey ticket.More >>
Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are now equipped with a lifesaving opioid antidote that will hopefully save lives.More >>
Temperatures this low can be very harmful to your health or even deadly.More >>
