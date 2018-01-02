Stores stock Sugar Bowl Championship gear & prepare for National Title Game

With Alabama now the Sugar Bowl champion and headed to the National Championship, stores are stocking up on gear to help fans celebrate their team.



All Academy Sports + Outdoors stores in Alabama opened Tuesday morning stocked with official Sugar Bowl Championship apparel.

Tim Fisher, a manager at the Tuscaloosa Academy location, said it also begins a week of preparation ahead of the January 8 national title game. Fisher says the store will be ready to open immediately following the game and begin selling Alabama National Championship items, if Alabama is the winner.



"We'll start receiving shipments probably tomorrow or the next day," Fisher said.



"We'll get shipments everyday. We will get a ton of stuff, literally a ton."



"As soon as the game ends, and we know Alabama wins, we open the door and they can come in and start getting their stuff."



Meanwhile, Fisher says Academy locations in Georgia are doing the same thing. He says the stores will never open the merchandise for the team that does not win.



