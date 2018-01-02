FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Another dangerously cold morning

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect through 9 a.m. Feels like temperatures will approach zero degrees at times. Skin exposed to this kind of cold for 30 minutes can cause frostbite. Cover up and protect your pets too! Hypothermia is also a concern if exposed too long to this kind of cold.



A HARD FREEZE WARNING remains in effect through at least Wednesday.During this cold stretch of time be sure to keep your pipes well insulated, to cover up and to bring pets inside. If a pet has to be outside, then be sure they have shelter and food and water. Check the water multiple times a day because it can freeze quickly.



Temperatures will briefly this afternoon rise above freezing and then d rop back below it and tumble into the teens again for Wednesday morning. Maximum temperatures this time of year are 54 degrees and minimum temperatures are 34 degrees and our highs will be closer to the normal low.



Wednesday will be the warmest day this week and high temperatures should push the 40-degree mark. Wednesday starts off with a few more clouds and there is just a small chance for a flurry. Another surge of colder air filters in by Thursday and high temperatures d rop back to the 30s. The next temperature turnaround is over the weekend and then rain looks likely by Monday and milder.

