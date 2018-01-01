FIRST ALERT: Dangerous temperatures tonight

Protect the pets, pipes, plants, and people tonight!



With the Arctic air in place, there are both hard freeze and wind chill warnings tonight. Lows tonight will fall into the upper single digits and teens. We will have wind chills below zero in places. Expect dangerously cold temperatures to linger for a few days. Make sure you have the pipes, pets, and plants protected.



Temperatures Tuesday will reach the lower 30s with sunshine through the day. Expect another cold night with lows in the upper teens. I think Wednesday will be one of the warmer days with highs around 40.



