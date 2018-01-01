Child who died after accidental shooting identified

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old from McCalla who died after being accidentally shot.

The coroner says Trenton Levi Thomas was handling a gun in a bedroom when it discharged and he was struck. The shooting happened just after 6:00 pm Monday at a home in the 6400 block of William Drive in Concord.

He did not live where the shooting happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says Thomas was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m. at Children’s of Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.