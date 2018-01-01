Child dies after accidental shooting

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a child had been accidentally shot. In a release from their office, they state that just after 6:00 pm Monday, deputies responded to a report of a child being shot at a residence in the 6400 block of William Drive in the Concord.

You can read the rest of the release below:

It was reported that an 8-year-old male had been accidentally shot. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives learned that the child was actually 7 years old. He had been handling a gun in a bedroom when it discharged and he was struck.

Detectives have determined that this was a tragic accident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young victim as they face the difficult days ahead.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.