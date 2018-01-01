Volunteers needed as B'ham warming station becomes life-saving resource for hundreds of citizens

Temperatures this low can be very harmful to your health or even deadly.

So the city of Birmingham kept the warming center at the BJCC open all day Monday and they plan to do the same on Tuesday.

The warming station will close Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and reopen at 5 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium until Jan. 5. It will close each day at 9 a.m.



The warming center has been open since Christmas day and as of now, it will stay open until Friday which would make it the longest time the city has kept the shelter open for citizens.

The people we spoke with at the shelter say this is not only a blessing but a true lifesaver.



The city has seen what these temperatures can do to people if they are in them for too long.



"We have an ambulance here on site. We have transported several people to the hospital," Don Lupo with the City of Birmingham explains.

The city has done all they can to get people here.



"We have been under bridges, we have been under viaducts, we have been in tent cities, we have been everywhere we might know that someone maybe that needs to get here," Lupo states.

For those who want to help, the city is asking for any warm clothing. They say they need men’s XL, 2X, and 3X. For women, they need size 0, 2, and 4. They also need blankets gloves, scarves, knit caps, chapstick and travel size toiletries, especially lotion.

The city also needs supplemental food such as chili, soup and sandwiches.

Volunteers will sort clothes and serve dinner.

Those who want to volunteer can sign up here:

