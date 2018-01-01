J-P: Hard Freeze Warning tonight

We've had mostly clear skies tonight with highs in the upper 20s. These are the coldest temperatures in five years. Fortunately, we've had sunshine all day.



With the Arctic air in place, there are both hard freeze and wind chill warnings tonight. Lows tonight will fall into the upper single digits and teens. We will have wind chills below zero in places. Expect dangerously cold temperatures to linger for a few days. Make sure you have the pipes, pets, and plants protected.



Temperatures Tuesday will reach the lower 30s with sunshine through the day. Expect another cold night with lows in the upper teens. I think Wednesday will be one of the warmer days with highs around 40.

We will have another reinforcing shot of colder air coming in Wednesday evening. Expect lows in the upper teens. We'll continue the chilly pattern with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens through Friday.



Weekend Forecast: We'll see mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures Saturday. Highs will reach the lower 70s with lows in the mid 20s. Expect a few showers in the forecast by Sunday. Rain chances will remain lows with highs in the upper 40s.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

