Hale Co. man charged with murder

A suspect in Hale County's last homicide of 2017 is now charged with murder.
Hale County Sheriff Ken Ellis says prosecutors charged 38-year-old Benjamin Curtis with murder Saturday.
Deputies and Greensboro police responded to a shooting on County Rd. 16 in the Lock 5 area.
They found 52-year-old Kenneth Mickens dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Ellis said the shooting is the result of a family dispute.
