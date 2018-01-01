Hale Co. man charged with murder

A suspect in Hale County's last homicide of 2017 is now charged with murder.

Hale County Sheriff Ken Ellis says prosecutors charged 38-year-old Benjamin Curtis with murder Saturday.

Deputies and Greensboro police responded to a shooting on County Rd. 16 in the Lock 5 area.

They found 52-year-old Kenneth Mickens dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ellis said the shooting is the result of a family dispute.

