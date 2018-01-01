New year off to a freezing cold start across the South

ATLANTA (AP) - The new year got off to a freezing cold start across the South.

Revelers shivered as they celebrated New Year's Eve, and the frigid weather continued into New Year's Day.

College football fans from the University of Central Florida and Auburn University braved temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Monday morning to tailgate before the Peach Bowl.

The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the low 20s with wind chills dipping into single digits Monday night in New Orleans, where the University of Alabama was set to face Clemson University in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Light rain and mist and temperatures below freezing caused an icy mess in the North Carolina mountains on New Year's Eve.

Warming shelters were open across the South as freeze watches and warnings blanketed the region.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.