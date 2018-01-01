FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Hard freeze warning continues, Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect again tonight

It’s the coldest start to a year in over five years! A Hard Freeze Warning continues today and at least through Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 20s this afternoon but the wind will create a much colder feel. During this cold stretch of time, be sure to keep your pipes well insulated, to cover up and to bring pets inside. If a pet has to be outside, then be sure they have shelter and food and water. Check the water multiple times a day because it can freeze quickly.



Temperatures fall into the single digits and lower teens tonight and there will be enough wind to create a negative feel. A wind chill advisory is in effect across most of the WBRC Fox 6 viewing area until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Skin exposed to this kind of cold for 30 minutes can cause frostbite. Cover up and protect your pets too! Hypothermia is also a concern if exposed too long to this kind of cold.



Temperatures will not make it above freezing until perhaps briefly on Tuesday afternoon. Maximum temperatures this time of year are 54 degrees and minimum temperatures are 34 degrees and our highs will be closer to the normal low.



Wednesday will be the warmest day this week and high temperatures should push the 40-degree mark. Dry weather prevails during this frigid stretch. Low temperatures this week will stay in the teens. Milder weather doesn’t arrive until the weekend. The next chance for precipitation which will be in the form of rain is on next Monday.

