Alabama fan's RV catches fire near Superdome while in town for Sugar Bowl

Overnight on New Year’s Eve, Birmingham Police say they received 17 calls about dogs being left outside in frigid temperatures. That is an unusually high number of calls for the agency.More >>
Temperatures this low can be very harmful to your health or even deadly.More >>
We've had mostly clear skies tonight with highs in the upper 20s. These are the coldest temperatures in five years.More >>
A suspect in Hale County's last homicide of 2017 is now charged with murder.More >>
Multiple crews are on the scene in Chilton Co. responding to a hazmat situation on I-65 Southbound.More >>
