Fire displaces 4 families in Southwest Birmingham

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Four families were displaced after a New Year's Day apartment fire. 

The fire broke out Monday morning in the 1100 McMillan Avenue Southwest. Of the four apartment units damaged, the two upstairs units sustained significant damage. The two downstairs units have water damage. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

The cause is under investigation. 

