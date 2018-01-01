Man, 20, killed in New Year's Eve crash in St. Clair Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man, 20, killed in New Year's Eve crash in St. Clair Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A 20-year-old man from Moody died in a single vehicle crash in St. Clair County on New Year's Eve.

Alabama state troopers say Austin Randall was killed on I-20 WB at the 143 mile marker when his vehicle left the right shoulder of the road and hit a tree.

Randall was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

