Man, 20, killed in New Year's Eve crash in St. Clair Co.

A 20-year-old man from Moody died in a single vehicle crash in St. Clair County on New Year's Eve.

Alabama state troopers say Austin Randall was killed on I-20 WB at the 143 mile marker when his vehicle left the right shoulder of the road and hit a tree.

Randall was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.