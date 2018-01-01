Crabby Cheese Dip

Ingredients:
12 oz cream cheese at room temperature
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup shredded monterrey jack cheese
2 tsp soy sauce
2 tsp siracha sauce
1 tsp garlic power
6 oz canned crab meat
3 sliced green onions
Pita chips
Directions:
Combine cream cheese, sour cream, monterrey jack cheese, soy sauce, siracha and garlic powder
Fold in crab meat and green onions
Transfer to an 8X8 baking pan and bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes
Garnish with green onions
