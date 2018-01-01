Crabby Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

12 oz cream cheese at room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded monterrey jack cheese

2 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp siracha sauce

1 tsp garlic power

6 oz canned crab meat

3 sliced green onions

Pita chips

Directions:

Combine cream cheese, sour cream, monterrey jack cheese, soy sauce, siracha and garlic powder

Fold in crab meat and green onions

Transfer to an 8X8 baking pan and bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes

Garnish with green onions

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.